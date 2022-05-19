Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one -regional governor
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 09:41 IST
Ukrainian forces shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn on Thursday, killing at least one civilian, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.
Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kursk
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Roman
- app Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 11-Russian strikes pound Ukraine on eve of new EU sanctions
Russian gas supplies to China soar by 60 pc in 2022
Australia puts 75 Russian state Duma lawmakers, DPR, LPR ministers on sanctions list
WRAPUP 1-EU set to unveil sanctions on Russian oil as fighting rages in Ukraine