Budget 2022 delivers investment package to improve coronial system

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 10:51 IST
“Seven Coronial Registrar roles and four Clinical Advisor roles are planned at this stage, with further work to determine the final requirements,” Aupito William Sio said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Budget 2022 delivers a package of investment to improve the coronial system and reduce delays for grieving families and whānau.

"Operating funding of $28.5 million over four years and $1.6 million of capital funding aims to ensure families and whānau receive coroner's findings sooner and reduce the coronial caseload," Aupito William Sio said.

"The coronial process, by its very nature, can take time. It is designed to find out the facts about a death, provide resolution for families and produce findings that may help prevent future deaths.

"However, undue delay can add to the grief and stress for families and whānau of loved ones who have passed. I know the coronial system is under pressure and that is why we have introduced these measures."

"Officials have been working closely with the Chief Coroner on ways to reduce delays in the coronial system.

"Budget 2022 allows the appointment of four new permanent coroners and support staff and establishes new Coronial Registrar and Clinical Advisor positions.

"Seven Coronial Registrar roles and four Clinical Advisor roles are planned at this stage, with further work to determine the final requirements," Aupito William Sio said.

The new Clinical Advisor role is intended to improve the medical knowledge available to the Duty Coroner to help prevent some natural cause deaths unnecessarily being accepted into the coronial jurisdiction.

"I am hopeful that, once bedded in, these changes will help grieving families and whānau find answers in a swift and timely manner," Aupito William Sio said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

