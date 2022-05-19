Liquor shop attack case solved; 4 terrorists, one LeT associate arrested

With the arrest of four terrorists and an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba, police on Thursday claimed to have solved the grenade attack case on a liquor shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Five pistols and 23 grenades were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

''Baramulla Police cracked the case of the recent terror attack on the wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of the LeT outfit were arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, and explosives were recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted. An employee of the liquor shop died while three others were injured in the grenade attack carried out by a burqa-clad terrorist and his associate on Tuesday.

