More than half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal plant - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:19 IST
More than half of the Ukrainian fighters who were inside Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant have now left, Russia's TASS news agency cited the leader of pro-Russian separatists in control of the area, Denis Pushilin, as saying on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear how many fighters Pushilin was referring to and Reuters could not immediately verify the claim. Ukraine and Russia have given conflicting accounts of how many fighters have left the plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
