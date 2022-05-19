Left Menu

More than half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal plant - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:19 IST
Denis Pushilin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

More than half of the Ukrainian fighters who were inside Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant have now left, Russia's TASS news agency cited the leader of pro-Russian separatists in control of the area, Denis Pushilin, as saying on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how many fighters Pushilin was referring to and Reuters could not immediately verify the claim. Ukraine and Russia have given conflicting accounts of how many fighters have left the plant.

