Israel fires missile defenses near Lebanon after misidentification
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:19 IST
Israel activated its missile defenses on Thursday after mistakenly identifying a threat near the border with Lebanon, the Israeli military said.
The incident also set off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel. "Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result, an alert was activated," the military said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
