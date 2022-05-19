India is a geo-cultural country. Till we understand this, we will not understand the idea of India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the DU event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:23 IST
