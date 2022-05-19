Left Menu

Police officer, gunman shot dead in Peshawar

A Pakistani police sub-inspector and his gunman were shot dead on Thursday when unidentified attackers opened fire on their car in an apparent incident of target killing in the city. Sub-Inspector Shakil Khan, SHO of a police station in Peshawar, was on a routine patrolling when some unidentified gunmen ambushed his car and sprayed it with bullets, police said.The SHO and his gunman died on the spot.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:39 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani police sub-inspector and his gunman were shot dead on Thursday when unidentified attackers opened fire on their car in an apparent incident of target killing in the city. Sub-Inspector Shakil Khan, SHO of a police station in Peshawar, was on a routine patrolling when some unidentified gunmen ambushed his car and sprayed it with bullets, police said.

The SHO and his gunman died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after the attack.

Attacks on police and security personnel have increased over the last couple of months in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

