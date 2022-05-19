Two cops found dead in paddy field near police camp

Two police personnel were found dead in a paddy field, located near Muttikulangara police camp in this north Kerala district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mohandas and Ashokan, both havildars attached to the camp, police said.

Both were not on duty and were missing since last night, they said, adding that a probe was already on to trace them.

Electrocution was suspected to be the cause of death as burn marks were reported to be found on the bodies.

It was suspected that they might have entered the field for fishing, local sources said.

However, police said the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after a detailed forensic examination and post-mortem.

