Ukraine welcomes Senate confirmation of U.S. ambassador
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:53 IST
Ukraine welcomes the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Bridget Brink as Washington's Ambassador to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Thursday.
"We greet the U.S. Senate unanimous decision to approve Bridget Brink (as) the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine," Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter. There has been no U.S. ambassador in Kyiv since 2019.
