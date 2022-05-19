Gyanvapi survey report submitted to Varanasi court

A commission appointed by a court here to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri complex filed its report on Thursday, submitting documents, videos and photographs.

Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh said he has submitted the report on the survey conducted on May 14, 15 and 16. ''I do not have the right to tell what is in the survey report. Now the court will take further action on it,'' he told the media outside the court.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, asked the Varanasi court to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till the apex court takes up the matter on Friday.

Some parts of the complex were also surveyed on May 6 and 7 under a team led by advocate Ajay Mishra, who has since been removed by the court as the advocate commissioner. Mishra also filed a report on the survey he conducted in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar late Wednesday evening, said Madan Mohan Yadav, who represents the Hindu side in the case. Mishra was removed by the court Tuesday as the advocate commissioner. After removing him, the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner.

The reconstituted commission had carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16. Vishal Singh refused to divulge details on the report, saying he has submitted documents, and sealed boxes containing chips of videos and photos. ''From my side this is the final report. If the court feels it is sufficient then fine, otherwise we will go by the directions of the court,'' he said. The Gyanvapi mosque is adjacent to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls of the masjid. The court had given the new commission time till May 17 to file the survey report. It had extended the deadline by two days on the request on the survey team.

