Universities should not become spaces for ideological conflict: HM Shah

Earlier, terrorists would be sent to attack us and there were similar attempts to do so with the Uri and Pulwama attacks. But with the surgical strikes and airstrikes, we showed what the defense policy meant, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said universities should not become wrestling grounds for ideological battles.

Addressing students at an event at Delhi University, he said ''Universities should become platforms for exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict''.

Shah also spoke about India's defense policy and said the country did not have a defense policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and even if existed, it was a ''shadow'' of the foreign policy.

Referring to the surgical strikes and airstrikes carried out by the country, he said India showed what is the meaning of defense policy with them.

''Before Prime Minister Modi, India did not have a defense policy. Even if it existed, it was a shadow of foreign policy. Earlier, terrorists would be sent to attack us and there were similar attempts to do so with the Uri and Pulwama attacks. But with the surgical strikes and airstrikes, we showed what the defense policy meant,'' he said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

