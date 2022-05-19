Cal HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI by 3 pm after he misses earlier date

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikari to appear before the CBI by 3 pm in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on May 17 directed the minister to appear before CBI authorities here by 8 pm on that day.

CBI lawyer informed Justice Gangopadhyay that Adhikari did not appear on the designated date or thereafter.

Justice Gangopadhyay said Adhikari has flouted orders, but the court, instead of initiating any contempt proceedings, was granting the minister time till 3 pm on Thursday, He said that further orders will be passed if Adhikari fails to comply with the latest order.

On a plea claiming that Adhikari's daughter got an appointment as a teacher, despite having secured fewer marks than the petitioner, the court had directed the minister to appear before CBI authorities.

