One person severely injured in German school shooting - Bild
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:18 IST
Shots were fired at a German school in the northern city of Bremerhaven on Thursday and one person was severely injured, the newspaper Bild reported, citing police.
One person was detained after the shooting and a second suspect was on the run, Bild added.
