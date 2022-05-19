One person severely injured in German school shooting - Bild

Shots were fired at a German school in the northern city of Bremerhaven on Thursday and one person was severely injured, newspaper Bild reported, citing police.

One person was detained after the shooting and a second suspect was on the run, armed with a crossbow, Bild added. The shooting took place at the Lloyd Gymnasium, Bild reported, adding, that a schoolgirl who heard shots had called the police.

The police were not immediately available for comment. (Additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

