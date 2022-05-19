1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh Sidhu
The Supreme Court Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.
A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.
Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offense of ''voluntarily causing hurt'' to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.
