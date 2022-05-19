Left Menu

1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh Sidhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:26 IST
1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offense of ''voluntarily causing hurt'' to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

