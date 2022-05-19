Germany: 1 person wounded, 1 detained in school shooting
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:55 IST
German police say one person has been wounded in a shooting at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven.
Police said the incident happened early Thursday at the Lloyd high school and a suspect has been detained.
A police spokeswoman said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
