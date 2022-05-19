Left Menu

HC sets aside Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Delhi High Court Thursday set aside the AAP government's doorstep ration delivery scheme, Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

The high court allowed two petitions filed by ration dealers challenging the scheme.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

The high court had on January 10 reserved its order on the pleas by petitioners Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh and Delhi Ration Dealers Union after holding extensive hearings.

