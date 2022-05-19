Left Menu

Eu sues five countries over failure to implement standards for audiovisual media

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:03 IST
The European Commission on Thursday said it had referred the Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain to the EU Court of Justice over their failure to implement the revised directive for audiovisual media services.

The commission said it had asked for financial sanctions against the countries as they had failed to transpose the new directive, which sets EU-wide media content standards for all audiovisual media, by September 2020.

