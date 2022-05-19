Eu sues five countries over failure to implement standards for audiovisual media
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission on Thursday said it had referred the Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain to the EU Court of Justice over their failure to implement the revised directive for audiovisual media services.
The commission said it had asked for financial sanctions against the countries as they had failed to transpose the new directive, which sets EU-wide media content standards for all audiovisual media, by September 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Ireland
- Czech Republic
- Romania
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo -source
Slovakia wants 3-year transition to EU Russian oil embargo
Slovakia, seeking exemption, wants three-year transition for EU's Russian oil embargo
Spain's tourist arrivals jump 8-fold in March, edge toward pre-COVID levels
Spain briefly detains pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger accused of treason