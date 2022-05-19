Areca nut, coconut prices

Following are areca nut and coconut prices.

Areca nut (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 51,000 to Rs 54,500 model Rs 54,000 New Supari : Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 43,500 Koka : Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 24,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 20,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 13,000.

