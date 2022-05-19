Left Menu

UK report into Downing Street lockdown parties to be published next week- source

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The full report by senior British civil servant Sue Gray into alcohol-fuelled events in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices and residence is expected to be published next week, a source in the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

Gray published an interim report in January, but said the full report would be withheld until the end of the police inquiries. The Met said on Thursday they had now completed their investigation.

