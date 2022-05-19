Cant believe he is not with us anymore: Father of boy who died after being hit by car in Delhi

Veer Chauhan would have turned 13 years old on July 6 but a tragic accident cut his life short and left his parents' lives upside down.

Veer along with his friend Dev Mandal (18) were riding back home on their bicycle on May 14 when a speeding car hit them in south Delhi's August Kranti Marg. After remaining under treatment for a few days, Veer finally succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Veer's father, Vishal Chauhan, who works as a housekeeper near JJ camp here, had been saving to celebrate his elder son's birthday in July. ''We would have celebrated his 13th birthday on July 6. I just cannot believe that Veer is not with us anymore,'' a tearful Vishal said. Vishal said his wife and mother are in shock and haven't eaten or sipped water after they came to know about the death of their son. ''Veer's mother has been crying and hasn't eaten anything since the last 2 days. His grandmother is in shock. Similar is the condition of my younger son who is nine years old,'' he said. Vishal blamed the police for ''negligence'' and said ''it did not cooperate and even pestered us to visit the police station.'' ''I refused to visit the police station. How can the police pester us in that manner at a time when my son was fighting for his life? They only visited us on Saturday and took our statement. ''My son passed away on Tuesday and since then, they have been either ignoring our calls or responding hours later,'' he alleged. ''The culprit was arrested and then they let him out. My son might have survived if the police hadn't been so negligent. Even on Tuesday, my son passed away at 1pm and the police arrived at 8pm,'' he said. When contacted about the allegations levelled by the deceased's father, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker refused to comment on the matter. A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case, police said.

