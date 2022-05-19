Left Menu

No further police action for UK PM Johnson over lockdown breaches -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:39 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not received any further fines related to COVID-19 lockdown breaches in his Downing Street office and residence, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Met has confirmed that they're taking no further action with regards to the prime minister," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

