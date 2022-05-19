UP: Farmer dies a day after self-immolation bid outside Budaun SSP office

A 52-year-old farmer died at a hospital, a day after he set himself ablaze outside the SSP office here alleging police inaction over his complaint against some people for destroying his crops, officials said Thursday.

During his self-immolation bid on Wednesday, Krishanpal had suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Shri Ram Murti Smarak Medical College hospital in Bareilly, they said.

He died at the hospital during treatment, they added. According to the farmer's son Amarjeet Singh, some people had set their field on fire about two weeks ago.

He had also said on Wednesday that his father had filed a complaint on April 25 at the Mandi Samiti police outpost under the Civil Lines police station.

He had claimed that an application was also given to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, but no action was taken.

''On the contrary, the police scolded my father and drove him away,'' Singh had told reporters, alleging that policemen of the outpost were in a nexus with the accused.

SSP Singh said seven of the eight people named in the complaint were arrested Wednesday night and a search was on for the remaining accused.

The deceased and the accused belong to the same family, the SSP said, adding that police did not play a partisan role and looked into the matter thoroughly.

The SSP said that Ramit Sharma, Inspector General of Police of Bareilly Range, has constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

''It will be headed by Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City), who is an IPS. He will be assisted by Budaun Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan,'' he said.

The SSP on Wednesday suspended five police personnel, including Civil Lines Inspector Rajkumar Tiwari, Mandi Samiti outpost Incharge Rahul Pundir, the then in charge of the outpost Ashok Kumar, and two beat constables. The officer had also ordered an inquiry into the entire case by a joint team of SP (City) Chauhan and SP (Rural) Siddharth Verma, they said.

