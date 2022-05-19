President to visit Mpumalanga to assess progress in service delivery

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday undertake an oversight visit to Carolina, Mpumalanga, to assess progress in service delivery in line with the One District, One Plan approach of the District Development Model (DDM).

The visit will form part of the Presidential Imbizo series under the theme "Leave No One Behind".

The Presidency in a statement said the visit follows an intensive period of work by the three spheres of government and stakeholders in Mpumalanga to address service delivery in the Gert Sibande District Municipality where Carolina is situated.

"Imbizo is a two-way unmediated, direct and interactive information sharing platform that promotes active involvement of citizens in the implementation of government programmes.

"The engagement in Carolina, which is in the Gert Sibande District Municipality, follows similar visits by the President to the North West and Free State in the past two months," said the Presidency.

The Mpumalanga Imbizo will commence with a Presidential DDM Business Engagement at the Dutch Reformed Church in Carolina at 8am.

This engagement will be followed by a mass event at the Silobela Stadium in Carolina where residents of the town and surrounding areas will be able to address the President and senior government leaders on developments or setbacks in the region and will be able to make proposals on how the development of the province can be advanced.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by members of his cabinet, the Premier of Mpumalanga and members of his Executive Council, Mayors, and Councillors.

The President will use the visit to assess progress in relation to service delivery and in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

Communities will be updated on public and private sector initiatives to improve social and economic conditions in Mpumalanga.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)