Left Menu

175 mineral blocks auctioned since 2015-16: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:59 IST
175 mineral blocks auctioned since 2015-16: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 175 mineral blocks have been auctioned across nine states in the country since 2015-16.

During last month, 20 mineral blocks were auctioned, which included three iron ore, three limestone, three bauxite and 10 manganese mines, according to mines ministry.

''Since the amendment to MMDR Act, 1957, a total of 175 mineral blocks have been auctioned so far across 9 states,'' the ministry said in its major highlights for the month of April.

While 10 mines were auctioned in Madhya Pradesh, eight blocks were auctioned in Andhra Pradesh and two in Andhra Pradesh.

Twenty three notices inviting tenders were issued in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The government had earlier said that amendment in mineral auction rules will encourage competition that will ensure more participation in sale of blocks.

The ministry of mines had earlier notified the Minerals (Evidence of Mineral Contents) Second Amendment Rules, 2021 and the Mineral (Auction) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2021 to amend the Minerals (Evidence of Mineral Contents) Rules, 2015 (MEMC Rules) and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 (Auction Rules), respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022