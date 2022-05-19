CBI files FIR against Bengal minister, daughter in appointment scam

The CBI on Thursday filed an FIR against West Bengal minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari after he failed to meet the deadline set by the Calcutta High Court for an appearance before its sleuths in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school, an official said.

Adhikari, who is the minister of state for education, along with his daughter, was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official of the agency said.

''The minister was supposed to appear before our officers by 3 pm as per the Calcutta High Court order, but he did not. We have lodged an FIR against him and his daughter,'' he said.

The high court on Thursday had initially directed Adhikari to appear before the CBI by 3 pm, but his lawyer submitted that he was in Coochbehar and would travel to Kolkata by air in the evening. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay then asked the Bidhannagar police to take him to the CBI office as soon as he lands at the NSC Bose Airport here.

The court also said that if Adhikari was found missing on the flight, it would be treated as a hoax created by him to escape the court and the CBI and, in that case, the matter would be dealt with accordingly. According to the CBI official, Adhikari had mailed to the agency, seeking more time to appear before its sleuths.

''He has written to us seeking more time to appear before the officers in connection with the ongoing investigation. We are ready to question him,'' he added.

The court had initially directed the minister to appear before the CBI on May 17, taking note of the plea that claimed Adhikari's daughter was appointed as a teacher, despite having scored less than the petitioner.

The TMC leader, however, skipped the appearance on Wednesday. He also failed to meet the 3 pm deadline set by the court on Thursday.

