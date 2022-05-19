EU ambassador to UK reiterates bloc won't change mandate in Brexit talks
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The European Union will not give a new mandate to Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic as Britain seeks changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed as part of the Brexit deal, the bloc's ambassador to London said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event in Westminster, the ambassador, João Vale de Almeida, reiterated that the EU would stick to its existing mandate for Sefcovic in talks with Britain.
Britain has said that the bloc's refusal to budge on its negotiating mandate for the talks is "hugely disappointing".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium
FACTBOX-How much oil does the European Union import from Russia?
Britain says Russia continues to hit non-military targets in Ukraine
Britain's Queen to miss summer parties in palace gardens
Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day