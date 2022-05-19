Left Menu

EU ambassador to UK reiterates bloc won't change mandate in Brexit talks

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:54 IST
EU ambassador to UK reiterates bloc won't change mandate in Brexit talks
The European Union will not give a new mandate to Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic as Britain seeks changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed as part of the Brexit deal, the bloc's ambassador to London said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Westminster, the ambassador, João Vale de Almeida, reiterated that the EU would stick to its existing mandate for Sefcovic in talks with Britain.

Britain has said that the bloc's refusal to budge on its negotiating mandate for the talks is "hugely disappointing".

