MP: Four held for murdering man over love affair in Khandwa district

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:58 IST
Four persons have been arrested in Khandwa district for allegedly beating to death a 25-year-old man who was in a relationship with a girl from their family, police said on Thursday.

The body of Rahul (full name not disclosed by police) was found hanging from a tree in the Dotkheda forest area on May 15.

Autopsy revealed that it was not suicide but a murder as the man had been hanged from the tree after he was killed, Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

Rahul's family members told police that he was in a relationship with a girl in the neighbourhood, and had had a dispute with her family over the affair, the official said.

As per the investigation, when he was attending a wedding at Barud village, the girl's uncle and other relatives met him and asked him to go with them to discuss some issues, the SP said.

They allegedly beat him to death in the forest and hanged the body from a tree, Singh added.

Police arrested the girl's uncle Arun (29), Shivam (19), Anand (32) and a minor on Wednesday, and further probe is on, he said.

