Maha: Bogus call centre raided in Thane; 11 held
- Country:
- India
At least 11 persons were arrested following a raid at a bogus call centre in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.
The police raided the premises in Wagle Estate locality on Wednesday and seized goods worth over Rs 3.2 lakh, an official said.
The accused allegedly posed as officers of international revenue services or security services and targeted US citizens. The accused told people that they had evaded taxes and to avoid being penalised they would have to make payments through digital gift cards, he said.
The 11 arrested accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, and have been remanded police custody till May 25, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane city
- Wagle Estate
- section 420
ALSO READ
Maharashtra on high alert as Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum ends
Maharashtra: Rana couple gets bail in Hanuman Chalisa row
Amid loudspeaker row MVA meeting underway with Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra loudspeaker row: Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original, says Sanjay Raut dismissing Raj Thackeray's 'nautanki'
BMC reaches Maharashtra Rana couple residence over illegal construction matter