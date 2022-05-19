US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as growth fears mount

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after the S&P 500's biggest rout this year in the previous session, as investors fretted over the impact of surging inflation on the economy and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 227.45 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 31,262.62.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.68 points, or 0.63%, at 3,899.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.75 points, or 0.47%, to 11,364.40 at the opening bell.

