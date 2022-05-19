Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM ready to hold dialogue with Naxals, only if they repose faith in Constitution

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that peace talks with Naxals can only take place if they have faith in the Indian Constitution.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:09 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that peace talks with Naxals can only take place if they have faith in the Indian Constitution. Baghel was addressing the media persons in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh during his visit as a part of the public interaction drive.

"My doors are open for dialogues. I'm ready to come anywhere to talk only if they have faith in the Indian Constitution. The only condition is that being a citizen of India one should have trust in Indian Constitution," said Baghel on being asked about having a dialogue with Naxals. He also said, "Being the Chief Minister, I can talk to anyone face to face, but the other persons should also express confidence in our Constitution. If they do not believe in our Constitution, then I cannot talk to them."

Notably, the chief minister also expressed this concern at the beginning of May saying that the state government is ready to hold dialogue provided Naxalites have faith in the Constitution. "The schemes of the state government being run in the Naxal-affected areas are winning the hearts of the tribal population. Now they are demanding to build roads and open camps. With the effective implementation of state government policies, the Naxal activities are confined to a few pockets in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Earlier this month, Maoists, in an official statement, said they are ready for talks, but also set several conditions. (ANI)

