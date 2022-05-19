B'deshi boy accidentally enters India, handed over to BGB

In a goodwill gesture, the BSF on Thursday handed over to its counterpart in Bangladesh a minor boy who had inadvertently crossed the border and strayed into Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district, the spokesperson of the paramilitary force said.

The 17-year-old boy was intercepted by Border Security Force (BSF) troops after he was found moving around in the district, having crossed the international boundary on Wednesday, the official said.

During investigation, no objectionable item was found on him, the spokesperson said.

He was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh BGB during the day.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier chief Inderjit Singh Rana said that the BSF and the BGB adopt a humanitarian approach while dealing with such cases. ''These issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and enhance mutual trust between the neighboring countries,'' he stated.

