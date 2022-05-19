Left Menu

Gurugram: Kidnapped child rescued within four hours, woman held

The accused woman has been sent to Bhondsi Jail and the child was handed over to his parents, said Vij.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:31 IST
A four-year-child was rescued within four hours of being kidnapped from sector 40 here while the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday. Ansar Ali, a native of Malda in West Bengal, living in Silokhera village in Gurugram filed a police complaint on Wednesday night that his son had been kidnapped following which, an FIR was registered at the sector 40 police station.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij, three police teams were formed and after analysing footage from CCTV cameras in the area, they identified the kidnapper as Neha, a resident of Rampura village in Rewari.

The child was rescued from Rewari while the accused was arrested and produced in a city court which has sent her to judicial custody, said police.

“After analysing the CCTV footage, our team rounded up Neha and the child was rescued safely within four hours of his abduction. The accused woman has been sent to Bhondsi Jail and the child was handed over to his parents,'' said Vij.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

