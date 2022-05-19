Left Menu

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case tomorrow

Supreme Court on Thursday asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday. The apex court further said that it will hear the case on Friday at 3 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:37 IST
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Court on Thursday asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday. The apex court further said that it will hear the case on Friday at 3 pm. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate appearing for the Hindu side, told the apex court that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain is not well and requested it to hear the case tomorrow.

In a conversation with reporters today, Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "Advocate Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow. The Trial Court will move forward after the hearing of the Supreme Court." "Two proceedings can't go on simultaneously. I had given an undertaking that since Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow, the matter may be adjourned till tomorrow. Let Supreme Court decide and we will proceed accordingly," the advocate said.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side told the Court that there are multiple litigations across the country, there is urgency and it should be heard today itself. Proceedings before the trial court pending for today.Following this, the Supreme Court asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi mosque case till Friday, May 20. On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

