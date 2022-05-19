Left Menu

Indrani Mukerjea likely to walk out of prison tomorrow

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena 24 in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea 50, and directed the trial court here to finalize bail conditions.Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety guarantor for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:41 IST
Indrani Mukerjea likely to walk out of prison tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will walk out of prison on Friday as the CBI court here allowed her release on furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh, her lawyer said. More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court here to finalize bail conditions.

Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks. She can be released in the meantime as soon as she submits a provisional cash bond for the same amount, the judge said in the order.

Advocate Sana Raees Shaikh, her lawyer, said the CBI court passed the order around 4 pm and within an hour paperwork related to bail was completed.

''She will walk out of jail (Byculla women's prison in Mumbai) tomorrow,'' Shaikh added.

Mukerjea must surrender her passport before the special court and not leave India without the court's permission, the judge said in the order.

The court also directed Mukerjea not to contact any of the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. She must attend the trial and not seek any adjournments, it said.

''If there is any breach of the above conditions, the prosecution shall be at liberty to apply for cancelation of bail,'' judge Barde said in his order.

''The accused is ready to furnish cash bail provisionally. She may be released on bail upon furnishing the cash bail bond,'' the order said.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. While granting her bail, the apex court observed that Mukerjea was in prison for a long period and the trial was not likely to get over soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022