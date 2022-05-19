Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:58 IST
Biden, Saudi crown prince may meet for first time as soon as next month - CNN
U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could meet for the first time as soon as next month, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources. Biden administration officials are in talks with the Saudis about arranging a potential in-person meeting while Biden is overseas next month, the report added https://cnn.it/3wsZ25X.

U.S.-Saudi ties have been strained by Biden's decisions last year to curtail U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and to publish intelligence that the crown prince, who is the kingdom's de facto ruler, approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

