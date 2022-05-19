Left Menu

Prof Nilofer Khan appointed new Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday appointed Prof Nilofer Khan, Professor Department of Home Science, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:21 IST
Prof Nilofer Khan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three years with effect from the date she takes over the charge," a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat said this afternoon. It said that the terms and conditions will be notified separately.

Khan has replaced earth-scientist Professor Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

