Maha: Cop caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in Thane

A policeman was caught taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man for not registering a case against the company he worked for in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said. Based on a complaint, a team from the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught assistant police inspector Dhananjay Ghange (38) while accepting the bribe amount, deputy superintendent of police ACB Ashwini Patil said.

The accused policeman attached to Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from the complainant for not registering an offence against the company he worked for and where a worker was involved in an accident, it was stated.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered with the local police in this regard, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)