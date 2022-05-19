Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL85 MEA-QUAD-LD PM PM Modi to attend Tokyo Quad meet; to hold bilateral talks with President Biden New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia and Japan at a summit of the Quad leaders in Tokyo on May 24 which is taking place amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

DEL81 LDALL SIDHU 1988 road rage case: SC enhances sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year RI; ''will submit to the majesty of law'', says the Cong leader New Delhi/Patiala: Observing that consequences of loss of temper must be borne, the Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the sentence of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage incident in which a 65-year-old man had died.

DEL74 MEA-SINOINDIA-BRIDGE We monitor such developments: MEA on reports of China building 2nd bridge in Pangong Tso region New Delhi: A day after reports emerged that China was building a second bridge across Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, India on Thursday said the area where the reported construction is being undertaken is under the occupation of that country for decades. DEL87 SIDHU-ELECTIONS-LD LAW Despite jail term, Sidhu can contest polls: Legal experts New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu can contest future elections despite the Supreme Court sentencing him to one-year jail in a 1988 road rage case, legal experts said on Thursday, citing provisions of the electoral law.

DEL51 2NDLD JAKHAR-BJP Ex-PCC chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; accuses Cong of trying to divide Punjab on basis of caste, religion New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday, days after he quit the grand old party, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting him into the party fold.

BOM19 GJ-2NDLD HARDIK No decision yet on joining BJP or AAP, says Hardik; hails saffron party over Ayodhya issue, Article 370 Ahmedabad: A day after resigning from the Congress, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he ''wasted'' three years of his life in the party which indulged in ''caste politics'', and maintained that he has not taken a decision yet on joining any other political outfit, be it the ruling BJP in Gujarat or the new entrant AAP. LEGAL LGD34 SC-2NDLD SIDHU 1988 road rage case: SC imposes sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on Navjot Singh Sidhu New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday imposed a sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case, saying any “undue sympathy” to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

LGD45 DL-COURT-2NDLD TERROR FUNDING MALIK Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case New Delhi: Chief of banned JKLF Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by a Delhi court under the stringent anti-terror law in a case related to funding of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, after he pleaded guilty to all charges framed against him.

LGD35 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI-HEARING Varanasi court fixes May 23 for next hearing in Gyanvapi case Varanasi (UP): A Varanasi court hearing the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case on Thursday posted the matter to May 23 for the next hearing.

LGD36 SC-2ND LD AZAM KHAN SC grants interim bail to SP leader Azam Khan New Delhi: In a relief to jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Supreme Court Thursday granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case paving way for his release, saying it is a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution as facts in the present case are very peculiar. FOREIGN FGN10: US-INDIA-QUAD Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi Washington: US President Joe Biden would travel to Japan for the second in-person Quad summit during which he would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his national security advisor said Wednesday. FGN20: UN-INDIA-ECONOMY India, fastest-growing major economy, projected to grow 6.4% in 2022: UN United Nations: As the Ukraine conflict impacts the global GDP, India is projected to grow by 6.4 per cent in 2022, slower than the last year’s 8.8 per cent but still the fastest-growing major economy, with higher inflationary pressures and uneven recovery of the labour market curbing private consumption and investment, according to a UN report.

FGN78 LANKA-INDIA-HCI Register details with Indian mission, HCI tells Indian nationals living in Sri Lanka Colombo: The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka on Thursday asked Indian nationals living in the crisis-hit island nation to register their details with the mission but later clarified that it was part of a regular update of its database on the number of Indian citizens in this country.

FGN82 UK-INDIA-DEFENCE-TECH India, UK set to finalise defence tech exchange arrangement London: India and the UK are in the process of finalising an arrangement for the joint production of advanced defence technology and systems, the British Parliament has been informed. By Aditi Khanna.

