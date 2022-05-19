Left Menu

U.S. and Russian chiefs of staff held phone call, discussed Ukraine - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:00 IST
Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley held a phone call, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

They discussed issues of "mutual interest", including Ukraine, RIA said.

The call took place six days after a phone conversation between the defence ministers of the two countries, their first since Russia launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

