U.S. and Russian chiefs of staff held phone call, discussed Ukraine - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:00 IST
Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley held a phone call, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
They discussed issues of "mutual interest", including Ukraine, RIA said.
The call took place six days after a phone conversation between the defence ministers of the two countries, their first since Russia launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
