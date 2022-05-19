Following is the chronology of events in the 1988 road rage case in which the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment: * Dec 27, 1988: Dispute arose on the right of way between Navjot Singh Sidhu, his aide R S Sandhu and 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, who asked them to remove their vehicle. Victim Gurnam Singh, who was assaulted and later taken to hospital, died and an FIR was lodged in Punjab’s Patiala district.

* Sep 22, 1999: Trial court in Patiala acquits Sidhu and Sandhu in the case.

* 2002: Appeals filed by Punjab government and complainant in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

* Dec 1, 2006: HC says cases of both accused to be dealt with separately.

HC convicts Sidhu and Sandhu under Section 304 II of IPC, sentenced them to three years in jail with fine of Rs one lakh each.

* Jan 2007: SC suspends conviction and sentence.

* May 2018: SC sets aside Sidhu’s conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, imposes fine of Rs 1,000 for voluntarily causing hurt to Gurnam Singh. SC acquits Sandhu of all charges.

* Sep 2018: Complainant files review petition, SC agrees to hear.

* Mar 25, 2022: SC reserves order on review petition.

* May 19: SC imposes sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on Sidhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)