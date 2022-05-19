G7 countries commit $18.4 bln in funds for Ukraine - draft
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have committed $18.4 billion in transfers and loans to help Ukraine meet its immediate financing needs, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters on Thursday.
"We have mobilised 18.4 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.2 billion US dollars of recent commitments in the lead up to the Petersberg meeting, to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 finance ministers and central bankers said in the draft document.
They were meeting near Bonn, Germany, on Thursday and Friday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Bonn
- Ukraine
- Angus MacSwan
- Ukrainian
- Group of Seven
ALSO READ
China observing Ukraine war to aid its decision making on military modernization: Report
WRAPUP 11-Russian strikes pound Ukraine on eve of new EU sanctions
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine's Shakhtar set for valuable Champions League upgrade
WRAPUP 1-EU set to unveil sanctions on Russian oil as fighting rages in Ukraine