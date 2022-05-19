Left Menu

G7 countries commit $18.4 bln in funds for Ukraine - draft

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:18 IST
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have committed $18.4 billion in transfers and loans to help Ukraine meet its immediate financing needs, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"We have mobilised 18.4 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.2 billion US dollars of recent commitments in the lead up to the Petersberg meeting, to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 finance ministers and central bankers said in the draft document.

They were meeting near Bonn, Germany, on Thursday and Friday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

