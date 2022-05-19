Will decide on next action after studying HC order on doorstep ration delivery: Delhi Govt sources

The Delhi government will thoroughly study the high court's Thursday order setting aside its doorstep delivery of ration scheme before considering the future course of action, official sources said.

In its order, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme, but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

''The latest decision of Delhi High Court on doorstep ration delivery scheme will be studied thoroughly and extensively. Further course of action will be deliberated after that,'' a Delhi government source said.

The AAP government had defended the scheme in court, saying that it was for the poor who were allegedly being threatened by fair price shop (FPS) owners to opt out of the home delivery mode or they would not be given ration.

The ruling AAP had launched a scathing attack on the Centre last year, accusing it of stalling the scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2021, appealed for allowing the scheme saying if pizza, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, why can't ratio be provided at the doorstep.

Kejriwal had also said the scheme would finish the ''powerful ration mafia'' in Delhi having strong connections.

