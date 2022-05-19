Neeli Jheel redevelopment to start within month; amphitheatre, bio-toilets, e-vehicles part of plan

A grass amphitheatre, bio-toilets, a nature trail and electric four-wheelers are part of the plan to redevelop the picturesque Neeli Jheel, a large quarry lake hidden in the thick scrub forests of the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, according to Delhi forest department officials.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had, on June 5 last year, announced the city government's plan to redevelop the Neeli Jheel, the largest lake in Delhi, into an eco-tourism hub to boost conservation education efforts.

The forest department will utilise the expertise of engineers from the irrigation and flood control department in the project, work on which will start within a month, an official said.

Mining operations at the Bhatti mines, spread over 2,166 acres, were stopped around 35 years ago. Deep pits created during decades of excavation have transformed into beautiful lakes with clear blue water. Neeli Jheel, located 15 kilometres from the sanctuary's main gate, is the largest of the lakes.

The department plans to develop a grass amphitheatre at the lake enclosed by spectacular cliffs and install bio-toilets at the site.

Initially, people will be allowed to travel to the lake in their own cars till the time the department procures electric four-wheelers.

Since the mobile network inside the sanctuary is weak and the trail is not well marked, signages will be installed along the rugged kutcha track leading up to the lake.

The redevelopment of the Neeli Jheel into an eco-tourism facility will also help the department keep a check on suspicious activities, the officials said.

Assistant Director at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Sohail Madan said the Neeli Jheel is the primary source of drinking water for the wildlife in the sanctuary.

''Leopards, jackals, nilgais, monkeys, and mongooses all depend on the Neeli Jheel for water. My concern is that the influx of people can have an adverse effect on the wildlife. The plan to redevelop the lake should not encroach upon the animal habitat,'' he said.

