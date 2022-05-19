U.S. sanctions Lebanese businessman, his companies over Hezbollah links
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:37 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday issued new Hezbollah related sanctions, designating Lebanese businessman and the Iran-backed group's financial facilitator, Ahmad Jalal Reda Abdallah.
Abdallah, five of his associates and eight of his companies in Lebanon and Iraq were sanctioned and added to the sanctions list of the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Treasury Department said.
