Top U.S., Russian general speak by phone- U.S. military

The top U.S. general, Mark Milley, spoke by telephone with Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the U.S. military said on Thursday. "The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open," a spokesman for Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said. "In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private," the spokesman added.

"In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private," the spokesman added. The call took place after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart last week, the first time since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine in February.

