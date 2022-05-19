Left Menu

Explore technology to stop usage of mobiles inside jails: Punjab minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:17 IST
Explore technology to stop usage of mobiles inside jails: Punjab minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday directed prison officials to explore modalities to introduce the latest technology to stop the usage of mobile phones inside the jail premises.

Presiding over a meeting here, the minister issued directions for ramping up manpower in jails and asked Special Chief Secretary, Jails, Vijay Kumar Janjua to deploy extra police personnel to tighten the noose around prisoners who are involved in illegal activities, an official release said.

“To break the nexus of gangsters and criminals operating from jails, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has so far confiscated maximum mobile phones from jails by launching a special drive.

“It will also be ensured in the future that not even a single illegal activity could be done from inside the jails,” the minister said.

Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Varinder Kumar and several other officials were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022