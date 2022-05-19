Left Menu

Sri Lankan envoy meets NSA Ajit Doval

In this context, High Commissioner Moragoda requested for Indias assistance in garnering international support for the economic recovery in Sri Lanka, to which the National Security Advisor responded positively, according to the statement. Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and Sri Lankas Deputy High Commissioner to India Niluka Kadurugamuwa were also present in the meeting.

19-05-2022
Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and sought India's help in garnering international support for the economic recovery of the island nation.

The meeting took place in the midst of widespread protests in Sri Lanka over the severe economic crisis that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa around 10 days back.

''During their discussion, a comprehensive review of the status of the bilateral relationship was carried out and priority areas for future cooperation were deliberated on,'' a statement from the Sri Lankan High Commission said about the Moragoda-Doval meeting.

It said the discussion particularly focused on the present economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and that the high commissioner thanked the National Security Advisor for the support extended by India to Sri Lanka to ''manage the situation''. ''In this context, High Commissioner Moragoda requested for India's assistance in garnering international support for the economic recovery in Sri Lanka, to which the National Security Advisor responded positively,'' according to the statement. Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and Sri Lanka's Deputy High Commissioner to India Niluka Kadurugamuwa were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

