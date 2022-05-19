Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing son, daughter in 2016
A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of killing his son and daughter.
Additional district judge Nitin Kumar Thakur also a slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him.
Joint Director (Prosecution) Suresh Kumar Pathak on Thursday said Pawan Kumar Yadav killed his son Vishal (4) and daughter Khushboo (3) in a fit of rage in Ramgarh village of the district on June 30, 2016.
A case of murder was registered against Yadav based on a complaint by his wife Lalita Devi, he said.
