India's economic strength would be showcased to the world at WEF 2022, says Karnataka CM Bommai

India is a strong economic power and the country's economic strength would be showcased at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit 2022 to be held in Davos, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. Chief Minister Bommai, who participated in a Preliminary Meeting (virtual) ahead of the World Economic Forum summit, chaired by the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the summit is not just about attracting investments to India. The country's environment and ecosystem too would be presented at the summit.

"The economic and industrial policies of India and Karnataka are our strengths. Economy and ecology go hand in hand. So these aspects too would be reflected at the summit," said Bommai. Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Industries EV Ramana Reddy, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

